Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $420.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $75.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.76 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 22.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $261,020.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 115,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

