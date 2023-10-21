Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.75

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 426,146 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.