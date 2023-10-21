Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($4.91). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($4.89), with a volume of 296,613 shares trading hands.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £513.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 400.50.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile
Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edinburgh Dragon Trust
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.