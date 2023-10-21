Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.10

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.10 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 84.59 ($1.03). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.05), with a volume of 281,946 shares traded.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91. The stock has a market cap of £518.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

