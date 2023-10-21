Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 286,682 shares.

Enertopia Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Enertopia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enertopia Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium in Canada. It holds 100% in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium Project comprising 88 lode mining claims covering 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Golden Aria Corp. and changed its name to Enertopia Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.