EQB (TSE:EQB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.55

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.55 and traded as low as C$69.13. EQB shares last traded at C$69.14, with a volume of 49,781 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.40. EQB had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of C$312.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EQB Inc. will post 11.8833333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

