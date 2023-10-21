Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $176.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.