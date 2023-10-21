Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $17.05 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $552.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.94. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The company has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.