Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,250.58

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,250.58 ($15.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($16.25). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,328 ($16.22), with a volume of 81,603 shares changing hands.
ERGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital lowered Ergomed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Investec lowered Ergomed to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.49) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
