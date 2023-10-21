Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) VP Michael Jacobs Sells 5,057 Shares

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $153.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

