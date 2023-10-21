Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.83

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.83 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 257.50 ($3.15). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.15), with a volume of 428,000 shares.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £834.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 271.57.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

