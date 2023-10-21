Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as high as C$3.56. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 50,110 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of C$36.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3180987 EPS for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

