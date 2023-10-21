First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.12

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as low as $10.55. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 2,354 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.59 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 156.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 79.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

