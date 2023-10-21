First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $239.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Solar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,981 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,248 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in First Solar by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.