First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,416.20 ($17.30) and last traded at GBX 1,416.20 ($17.30), with a volume of 245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,438.40 ($17.57).

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,469.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,490.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,268.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF

(Get Free Report)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.