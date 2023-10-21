Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.80

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.80 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 83.16 ($1.02). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 22,753 shares trading hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53. The stock has a market cap of £51.96 million, a PE ratio of -704.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Roger McDowell bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £249,000 ($304,140.71). 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

