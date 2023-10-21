Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, insider Samuel Agresta sold 311,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $2,568,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $2.94 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 527.62% and a negative return on equity of 947.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

