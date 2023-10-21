Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.8 %

FL opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

