Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 50.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,581,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,361,000 after purchasing an additional 865,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

