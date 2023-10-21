FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised by HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.67). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 0.1 %

KURA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

