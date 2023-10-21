GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $221.72

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.72 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.85). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 224.20 ($2.74), with a volume of 845,156 shares trading hands.

GB Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.83. The company has a market capitalization of £566.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.08, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

