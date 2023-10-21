Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) PT Lowered to $33.00 at JMP Securities

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Getty Realty stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

