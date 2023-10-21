Global Assets Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

