GlobalData (LON:DATA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $152.79

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.79 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 141.50 ($1.73). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 50,394 shares trading hands.

GlobalData Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,830.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 775.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.46.

Get GlobalData alerts:

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. GlobalData’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.