Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Globant were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Globant by 38.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth $292,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth $235,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Globant by 49.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Globant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 185,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.15.

Globant Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE GLOB opened at $180.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.94. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.