GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.48 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.93.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,858 shares of company stock worth $3,615,095. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 149,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

