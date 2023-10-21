goeasy (TSE:GSY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $117.28

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$117.28 and traded as low as C$107.45. goeasy shares last traded at C$107.86, with a volume of 30,892 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 36.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of C$302.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.3547445 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

