Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500,380 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 575.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $14.03 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

