Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.67

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.36. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 32,170 shares.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

