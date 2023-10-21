Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 281.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of GRCL opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.26.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,807 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

