Graphene Investments SAS Sells 3,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graphene Investments SAS reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.