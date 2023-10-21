Graypoint LLC Has $23.75 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

