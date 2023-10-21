Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $380.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 383.60 ($4.69), with a volume of 60845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.60 ($4.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £975.37 million, a PE ratio of -591.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 407.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.57.

In other news, insider Richard Stephen Mully bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £38,700 ($47,270.06). Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

