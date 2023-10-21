Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $380.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 383.60 ($4.69), with a volume of 60845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.60 ($4.72).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on Great Portland Estates
Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Richard Stephen Mully bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £38,700 ($47,270.06). Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.