Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Green Dot by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

