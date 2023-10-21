Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Greenfields Petroleum Co. (CVE:GNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Greenfields Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares.
Greenfields Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651,600.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.02.
Greenfields Petroleum Company Profile
Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.
