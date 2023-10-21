Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.23

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.23 and traded as high as C$57.77. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$56.95, with a volume of 30,286 shares trading hands.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

