Harrington Investments INC Sells 2,199 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

