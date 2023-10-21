Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $162.38

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.38 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.87). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.88), with a volume of 202,013 shares.

Henderson International Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £301.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,283.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.89.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

