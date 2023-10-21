Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.68. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 707,468 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC lowered Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Henderson Land Development
Henderson Land Development Price Performance
Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Land Development
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.