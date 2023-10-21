Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 152,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 14,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 167,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

