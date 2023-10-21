Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.21

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.21 and traded as low as $115.81. Hitachi shares last traded at $115.89, with a volume of 17,297 shares changing hands.

Hitachi Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

