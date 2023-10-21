Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.