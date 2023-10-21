HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $568.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $604.00 to $568.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.44.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $429.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $249.99 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $23,913,211. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 30.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 51.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $768,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.