Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares traded.
Hudson’s Bay Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.
Hudson’s Bay Company Profile
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
