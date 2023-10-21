iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Lowered to $7.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Shares of IHRT opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($5.79). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. The firm had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 58,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $201,171.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,274.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

