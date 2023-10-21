Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.89

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.78. Immutep shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 421,717 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immutep in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get Immutep alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMMP

Immutep Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

The company has a quick ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Immutep by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the third quarter worth $55,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.