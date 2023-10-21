Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director William Hoffman Sells 25,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,500.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -183.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after buying an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

