Inogen, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Inogen Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ INGN opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Inogen has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

