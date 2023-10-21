Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CHRD stock opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.42. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.89.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

