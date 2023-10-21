Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,221,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,260,268.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Down 1.0 %

Coursera stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

